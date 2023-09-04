Shooting Green: Stunning Meteor Sighted in Turkey

Summary: A mesmerizing green meteor was spotted descending from the sky in various parts of Turkey, captivating residents across different regions. Videos capturing this rare celestial phenomenon were widely shared on social media platforms, with some footage even originating from neighboring Syria. The Turkish Space Agency confirmed that it was, indeed, a meteor, shedding light on the reasons behind its green hue.

The vibrant emerald trail of the falling meteor left spectators in awe as it streaked across the heavens. Social media platforms were flooded with numerous videos showcasing the awe-inspiring display. One video, set against the backdrop of a joyous wedding celebration in Diyarbakır, beautifully captured the meteor plunging through the atmosphere.

Reports of the sighting poured in from various areas of Turkey, including Istanbul and the Antalya region. Additionally, a video purported to be from Syria was also circulated, showcasing the mesmerizing green meteor illuminating the night sky.

In an interview with Hurriyet, a senior official from the Turkish Space Agency elucidated the phenomenon, stating that meteors disintegrate into several molecules upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere. This fragmentation is the cause behind the meteor’s breathtaking green illumination.

Scientists have previously explained that meteorites entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high velocities can release substantial amounts of nickel and iron at elevated temperatures. The intense heat causes these elements to emit a remarkable green glow, captivating all those fortunate enough to witness this wondrous sight.

