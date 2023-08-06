SpaceX to Test Starship Super Heavy Booster 9

SpaceX is preparing to conduct a static test of its Starship Super Heavy Booster 9, which is powered by liquid methane-fueled Raptor rocket engines. This test will also mark the first usage of a newly installed water deluge system at the launch pad. The installation of this system was prompted by the Integrated Test Flight of the Starship vehicle on April 20, which ended in an explosive failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The failed test flight resulted in severe damage to the Starbase launch facility at Boca Chica, Texas. The rocket’s exhaust caused significant destruction to the concrete base of the launch mount, causing concrete blocks to be propelled and excavating a large hole. To prevent further damage, SpaceX has now placed a large water-cooled metal plate beneath the launch pad pedestal to safeguard the structure.

Although SpaceX has not disclosed a specific time for the ignition of the Raptor engines, local residents have been informed that the test window will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT (1300-0100 UTC). It remains uncertain how many of the 33 Raptor engines typically utilized on a Super Heavy booster will be ignited during this test.

As the preparations continue, ground equipment can be seen venting as SpaceX readies the loading of liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellants onto the Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 in preparation for the static fire test.

