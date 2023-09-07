A Revolutionary Satellite and Lunar Lander Lift Off in Japan

Summary: A revolutionary satellite called XRISM, which stands for X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, was successfully launched into space by the Japanese Space Agency. XRISM is a joint mission between JAXA and NASA, with participation from the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency. The satellite, along with its two instruments called Resolve and Xtend, will observe the universe’s hottest regions and detect X-ray light, a wavelength invisible to humans. X-rays are released by some of the most energetic objects and events in the universe, making them of great interest to astronomers. Resolve will track temperature shifts to determine the source, composition, motion, and physical state of X-rays, while Xtend will provide XRISM with a large field of view. Along with XRISM, JAXA’s SLIM, or Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, also lifted off. SLIM is designed to demonstrate a precise landing at a specific location on the moon. The mission’s nickname, Moon Sniper, reflects its high-precision landing technology. If successful, SLIM will study the lunar surface.

The XRISM satellite and its instruments aim to provide new insights into cosmic mysteries and study extreme phenomena such as stellar explosions and near-light-speed particle jets from supermassive black holes. X-rays, with their short wavelengths, can pass through mirrors that observe visible, infrared, and ultraviolet light. To detect X-rays, XRISM has thousands of curved nested mirrors. The satellite will need to calibrate for a few months before it begins its three-year mission. XRISM’s instruments, Resolve and Xtend, will allow astronomers to study the chemical details of hot gas in galactic clusters and provide detailed spectra for phenomena such as internal structures of neutron stars and near-light-speed particle jets from black holes.

JAXA’s SLIM, on the other hand, is a lunar lander specifically designed for a pinpoint landing at a location within 100 meters, rather than the typical kilometer range. The lander will rely on high-precision landing technology, hence its nickname, Moon Sniper. SLIM will travel to the moon, arrive in lunar orbit after a few months, and attempt a soft landing around four to six months after launch. If successful, SLIM will also briefly study the lunar surface.

Sources: CNN