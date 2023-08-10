NASA’s Perseverance Rover Records Ingenuity’s 54th Flight on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover observed the latest flight of its partner, the Ingenuity helicopter, on August 3. The brief 24-second flight involved a simple up-and-down hop. Perseverance used its Mastcam-Z camera system to capture a detailed video of Ingenuity’s ascent, hovering, spinning, and landing on the red Martian soil of Jezero Crater.

In return, Ingenuity also took a photograph of Perseverance during its flight. Both vehicles landed together in Jezero Crater in February 2021. Perseverance’s mission is to search for signs of past life on Mars and collect samples for return to Earth, with Ingenuity assisting in scouting work for the team.

Originally, Ingenuity’s primary mission was to demonstrate the feasibility of aerial exploration in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After successfully completing its initial five-flight campaign, the helicopter transitioned to an extended mission with nearly 50 sorties.

Flight 54 was intentionally short and simple to ensure the helicopter’s performance following an earlier premature end to Flight 53. The latest flight went according to plan, giving the Ingenuity team confidence in its continued operations on Mars.

Perseverance has previously recorded Ingenuity’s flights, including one on March 9 during its 47th Martian flight. The rover’s powerful imaging capabilities allow for detailed documentation of the helicopter’s achievements.

These collaborative efforts between Perseverance and Ingenuity showcase the advancements in Martian exploration and pave the way for future missions that could revolutionize our understanding of the red planet.