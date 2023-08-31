New Technique Confirms Presence of Sulphur on the Moon

Scientists have made a significant discovery regarding the presence of Sulphur on the Moon. After the Chandrayaan-3 rover initially detected Sulphur, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) onboard has confirmed its existence using an alternative technique. This breakthrough has prompted further investigation into the source of Sulphur in the lunar region, exploring possibilities such as intrinsic, volcanic, or meteoritic origins.

The APXS, developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, plays a crucial role in analyzing the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks in the south polar region where Chandrayaan-3 landed. A video released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) showcases the APXS’s automated hinge mechanism, highlighting how it positions the detector head near the lunar surface.

The confirmation of Sulphur’s presence can open up new avenues of research in understanding the Moon’s geological history and processes. Scientists will now focus on determining the origin of the Sulphur, which could provide valuable insights into the Moon’s formation and its interaction with external forces.

While intrinsic sources, such as internal geological activity, might explain the presence of Sulphur, volcanic activity and meteoritic impacts are also being considered as potential contributors. By studying the elemental composition of the lunar soil, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the Moon’s evolution and its relationship with Earth.

This latest development in lunar exploration highlights the significance of continued technological advancements in space exploration. The APXS’s ability to analyze the composition of lunar material and detect the presence of specific elements showcases the importance of accurate scientific instruments in unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic neighbors.

Sources:

– TOI.in

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

– Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)