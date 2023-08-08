Southern Californians May Catch a View of SpaceX Rocket Launch

Southern Californians can look forward to a potential view of a SpaceX rocket launch on Monday night. The rocket will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base and is scheduled to carry 15 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch is set to take place at 8:57 p.m., approximately an hour after sunset, which offers good viewing conditions for observers across Southern California.

Launches that occur before sunrise or after sunset tend to provide a more spectacular viewing experience. The darker sky serves as a backdrop, and there is also the possibility of seeing a sunlit rocket. Los Angeles is expecting partly cloudy skies, which could affect visibility.

In the event that the launch is postponed, there are backup launch windows available on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. SpaceX will provide coverage of the launch for those interested in watching. Following separation, the first-stage booster of the rocket will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship located in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the booster’s fifth flight.

SpaceX already has a constellation of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth, which were launched by the company’s rockets. These satellites, positioned around 340 miles above the Earth’s surface, form the Starlink network designed to provide high-speed internet worldwide. If the lighting conditions are favorable, the satellites may be visible as a train of lights in the night sky. They are most easily spotted in the first few minutes after sunset and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon but still able to illuminate the satellites.

To find the best upcoming viewing times for the Starlink satellites, you can use the FindStarlink tracker.