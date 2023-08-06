Chandrayaan-3 Captures First Look of Moon as Lunar Orbit Insertion Is Successful

A day after Chandrayaan-3 was inserted into lunar orbit, it has captured the first look of the moon on Sunday. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the image on Twitter, stating, “The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.”

Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the moon’s orbit, and the next operation, the reduction of orbit, is scheduled for 11 pm on Sunday, as mentioned by ISRO. The spacecraft sent a message to ISRO, saying, “I am feeling lunar gravity.”

ISRO has planned for Chandrayaan-3 to attempt a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23. This mission aims to further advance India’s exploration of the moon and gather valuable data and information.

Chandrayaan-3 follows in the footsteps of previous successful Indian lunar missions, including Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008, and Chandrayaan-2, which aimed for a soft landing but faced technical difficulties and crash-landed near the moon’s south pole in 2019.

ISRO has been actively using social media platforms like Twitter to provide updates and share images and information related to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These efforts have helped engage the public and increase awareness about India’s space exploration endeavors.