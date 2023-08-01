Orca Captured Removing and Eating Live Whale Shark’s Liver

In April, a California ocean tour operator filmed a shocking incident where a killer whale killed an adult whale shark by removing its liver. This video is believed to be the first of its kind.

The CEO of Ocean Safaris, James Moskito, recorded the incident during an expedition to Baja California in Mexico. The video shows a large figure swimming beneath the camera, which Moskito identifies as a whale shark. Suddenly, an orca swims up from below and attaches itself to the underside of the shark. Although the footage isn’t clear, the orca appears to remove the whale shark’s liver with remarkable precision. After the orca releases it and swims to the surface, the whale shark flips over and sinks downward.

Moskito described how the entire event happened in a matter of seconds. As the whale shark sank, a second orca surfaced, presumably to share in the meal. The video also captured the nearby divers who were swimming above the action.

Marine biologist Dr. Alison Kock explained that orcas, also known as killer whales, have been observed removing sevengill shark livers in 2015 and great white shark livers in 2017. This phenomenon was first documented on video through drone footage in 2022. Dr. Kock suggests that orcas learn the location of specific body parts of their prey through experience and become more efficient hunters over time.

Whale sharks are the largest shark species, capable of growing up to 60 feet long. Although healthy adult whale sharks are rarely preyed upon, orcas and tiger sharks have been known to target calves and injured individuals. The liver of a shark is rich in fish oil and highly nutritious. Orcas, which are the largest members of the dolphin family, are also known to remove and eat shark hearts, testes, and even blue whale tongues.