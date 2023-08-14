CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Rare Video Captures Exoplanet Orbiting its Star

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Rare Video Captures Exoplanet Orbiting its Star

Astronomers have managed to create a video capturing an exoplanet orbiting its star. The planet, named Beta Pictoris b, is located in the constellation Pictor, 63 light-years away from Earth. Unlike most exoplanets that are too small and too dim to be directly detected, Beta Pictoris b is large and its star is bright, allowing researchers to image it directly. The time-lapse video consists of 17 years of footage condensed into 10 seconds, illustrating the planet’s movement around three-quarters of its orbit.

Lead researcher Jason Wang of Northwestern University stated that another six years of data collection is needed in order to observe one complete orbit. Beta Pictoris b was first imaged back in 2003, making it one of the earliest exoplanets to be discovered. It has a mass approximately 13 times that of Jupiter and is about 50% larger in size. The brightness of the planet, along with its young and bright host star, contributed to its early detection.

The data for the video was collected using instruments such as the Gemini Observatory’s Gemini Planet Imager and the European Southern Observatory’s NACO and SPHERE instruments. Computer algorithms were used to process the images, applying motion interpolation techniques to create smooth motion. Additional processing was necessary to remove blurring effects caused by Earth’s atmosphere and reduce glare from the star.

This video represents the longest time-lapse footage of an exoplanet captured thus far. Wang emphasized the significance of visually experiencing scientific phenomena like this, stating that movies provide a “visceral kind of appreciation for physics” that cannot be gained from mere graphs and equations.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Revolutionary Imaging Process Reveals New Details within Living Cells

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

New Insight: Martian Days Getting Shorter Every Year

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Evaluating the Complexity of Scientific Theories Using Symmetry

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Navigating the 7th Edition of IoT Platforms and Software: A Comprehensive Guide

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
AI

When Crypto Meets AI: Verox Unveils the Future of Crypto Trading

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Rare Video Captures Exoplanet Orbiting its Star

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Optimizing Network Performance: How CCAP is Transforming the Cable Industry

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments