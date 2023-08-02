SpaceX to Launch Communications Satellite, Intelsat G-37, on Thursday

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a communications satellite, Intelsat G-37, on Thursday. The launch is scheduled to take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit during a two-hour launch window that begins at 12:15 a.m. ET.

This particular Falcon 9 booster has already been used in five previous launches, including the Crew-5 astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Once the mission is completed, the booster will attempt to land on SpaceX’s droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The payload for this mission is the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 communications satellite, jointly operated by Intelsat and JSAT International. Built by Maxar, the satellite aims to expand television and telecommunications access in North America and create more airwave capacity for 5G wireless communication.

The Falcon 9 will place the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, which serves as an intermediate step to reach geosynchronous orbit. Geosynchronous orbit allows a spacecraft to remain stationary over a specific location on Earth.

This launch will be SpaceX’s 251st in total and the 51st mission of the year. Besides the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, SpaceX is currently developing its ambitious Starship, which is expected to be the largest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. However, it has only been launched once in a fully-stacked configuration and unfortunately resulted in an explosion on April 20th.

Watch the live stream of the launch and landing on SpaceX’s website at 12:00 a.m. ET.