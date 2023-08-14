Rare Behavior of Tail Sailing in Whales

Imagine gliding smoothly across the surface of the ocean in a beautiful transparent kayak when you come across the tail of a humpback whale perfectly poised above the water. This rare phenomenon, known as “tail sailing,” was witnessed by Brodie Moss.

Whales engage in various fun behaviors, such as breaching out of the water or indulging in planned spa visits. However, tail sailing is not fully understood by scientists. This behavior has been observed in southern right whales and humpbacks in multiple locations.

One possible explanation for tail sailing is that it is often observed in female whales with calves. It is speculated that the mothers may rest while the calf swims nearby. While nursing is a part of this behavior, it has been observed in different positions, allowing the mother to rest while feeding.

Another explanation could be that the whale is simply cooling down. Whale tails contain high levels of blood vessels, which could benefit from evaporative cooling when held above the water. Reports suggest that tail sailing can last for a period of 15 minutes to several hours.

Whales are also known to slap their tails on the surface of the water, a behavior called “lobtailing.” This behavior could serve as a communication method among whales, either warning off aggressive males or confusing and scaring prey species, making them easier to hunt.

While the specific location of the encounter in the video shared by Brodie Moss is unknown, the phenomenon of tail sailing remains a fascinating yet elusive behavior in whales.