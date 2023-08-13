Astronomer Captures Rare Time-Lapse Video of Exoplanet Orbiting a Star

Astronomer Jason Wang from Northwestern University has compressed 17 years of telescope images into a 10-second time-lapse video, providing a glimpse of an exoplanet as it orbits its star. The video showcases Beta Pictoris b, a gas giant planet located in the Pictor constellation, approximately 63 light-years away from Earth. The planet, which is about 12 times the size of Jupiter, completes its orbit around the star in several decades. Although the video only captures 75% of the entire orbit, it is considered the longest time-lapse of an exoplanet to date.

Most exoplanets are discovered by observing them as they transit in front of their host stars. NASA has identified around 5,500 exoplanets, but it is estimated that there could be over a trillion exoplanets in the Milky Way alone. Beta Pictoris b is exceptional due to its size and brightness, making it easier to detect compared to other exoplanets.

To create the time-lapse video, Wang used adaptive optics to correct blurring caused by Earth’s atmosphere and other technologies to mitigate the glare from the host star. The video features an X symbol marking the planet when it gets too close to the star, as it is overpowered by the star’s brightness. The purpose of the video is to bring the subject of planetary orbits to life and provide a visual appreciation for physics.

Beta Pictoris, the star around which the exoplanet orbits, is nearly nine times brighter than the sun, despite being less than double its mass. The star is relatively young, with an age range of 20 to 26 million years, compared to the sun’s 4.6 billion years. The exoplanet is approximately 10 times farther from Beta Pictoris than Earth is from the sun, explaining its lengthy orbit.

Beta Pictoris b is considered a notable target for observation due to its significant size, which places it on the boundary between a planet and a brown dwarf. Brown dwarfs are failed stars that lack sufficient mass to generate nuclear power. The exoplanet’s brightness and size have made it one of the first exoplanets to be discovered and directly imaged.