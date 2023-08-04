The International Space Station to Receive Visit from Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft

The International Space Station (ISS) will be visited by Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft on Friday, August 4th. The spacecraft, also known as the SS Laurel Clark, will dock at the station at 5:54 a.m. EDT, carrying 8,200 pounds of cargo for the ISS.

Among the cargo will be a new potable water dispenser (PWD) that will provide hot water and improved sanitization for the ISS crew. Additionally, a memory card containing creative works from students around the world will be delivered. The Cygnus spacecraft will also transport equipment for several ISS research projects, including human brain cells that will be cultured into 3D cell models for gene therapy testing, a probe to measure plasma density over Earth, and the final version of a spacecraft fire protection experiment.

Once Cygnus reaches the ISS, it will be captured by the station’s robotic arm, operated by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, with fellow astronaut Frank Rubio acting as backup. After capture, the craft will be installed at the Unity module on the port of the ISS that faces Earth.

The journey from Earth to the ISS will take Cygnus approximately 2.5 days. The spacecraft was launched on August 1st, atop Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

This mission marks the 19th commercial resupply mission from Northrop Grumman and the final planned launch of the current version of the Antares rocket. The rocket will eventually be replaced by a newer Antares model in 2024.

Cygnus spacecrafts are currently used by Northrop Grumman for resupply missions to the ISS as part of the second Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) contract. Since 2014, Cygnus has delivered over 70,000 pounds of critical cargo to the space station. It is expected to remain docked at the ISS until October 2023.