Fireball Streaks Across Southeastern US Skies

In the early morning hours of Wednesday (Aug. 2), a fireball was spotted streaking across the skies of southeastern United States. Stargazers in the area were lucky enough to capture the event on film.

According to the American Meteor Society, they received 74 reports of a fireball on the night of August’s Full Sturgeon Moon. The sightings came from states such as Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Witnesses reported that the fireball appeared to fly across the sky in a southeast direction.

Some witnesses also claimed that the fireball created sonic booms, which were strong enough to shake buildings and wake people up. Two videos captured the fireball streaking across the sky, one by Bill Stewart in West Virginia and another by David Tiller in Tennessee.

Initially, it was speculated that the fireball might have been caused by the Perseid meteor shower or other active showers. However, further analysis revealed that its path did not align with the radiant of any known showers.

Meteor expert Bill Cooke from NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office suggests that the fireball was actually a comet fragment. The fragment is estimated to be around 1 foot in diameter and weighs approximately 75 pounds. It entered Earth’s atmosphere, about 50 miles above Krypton, Kentucky, and was moving at a speed of approximately 37,000 miles per hour. The object traveled 65 miles through the atmosphere before disintegrating 30 miles above Duffield, Virginia.

Based on acoustic data recorded by the University of Western Ontario, the fireball produced an explosion equivalent to around 2 tons of TNT. It was also reported to be five times brighter than the full moon at its peak.

The specific identity of the comet responsible for the fragment remains unknown.