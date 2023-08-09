Russian Cosmonauts Perform Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts embarked on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on August 9. Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the ISS’ current Expedition 69 mission, and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin conducted the spacewalk at approximately 10:45 a.m. EDT. The event was livestreamed on Space.com and NASA’s official channels.

During the spacewalk, Prokopyev and Petelin were assigned various tasks. They attached three debris shields to the Rassvet module and assessed the stability of a work platform that will be attached to the European robotic arm on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. This information was provided by NASA officials prior to the spacewalk.

Both cosmonauts are experienced in spacewalks, with Prokopyev having completed his eighth extravehicular activity and Petelin his sixth. The purpose of the spacewalk was to carry out necessary maintenance and testing procedures, ensuring the continued functionality and safety of the ISS.

The International Space Station has served as a vital orbital laboratory, allowing scientific research to be conducted in microgravity conditions for over two decades. It plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of space and its potential for future explorations.

Spacewalks are complex and challenging tasks that require precise coordination and meticulous planning. Cosmonauts undergo extensive training to prepare for these extravehicular activities, ensuring their safety and success. As we continue to push the boundaries of space exploration, such missions are essential for expanding our knowledge and capabilities beyond Earth’s atmosphere.