A New Study of Tree Rings Resolves Debate on Medieval Warm Period

A recent study analyzing tree rings in Scandinavia has provided new insights into the Medieval Warm Period, a topic of long-standing debate. Previous studies using tree-ring data had suggested that this historical period was as warm or even warmer than present-day temperatures, contradicting climate models. However, the latest study, which employed more precise methods, aligns with the climate models’ findings.

To conduct the study, researchers examined data from 188 Scots pines collected from both living and dead trees in Sweden and Finland. Unlike previous studies that focused primarily on ring width and density, this research analyzed tree rings at a microscopic level, examining around 50 million tree cells. By observing the thickness of cell walls, which increase in hotter weather, the researchers were able to infer changes in temperature. This process explained the formation of a darker layer in each tree ring, which occurs during late summer.

Based on the tree ring data, the researchers reconstructed summer temperatures for the region. Their findings, published in the journal Nature, indicate that Scandinavia is currently experiencing its warmest period in the last 1,200 years. These results substantiate the climate models and emphasize the significant impact of human-induced warming on the climate.

Lead author, Jesper Björklund from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research, stated, “This means that there are now two independent accounts of the regional climate that both find lower temperatures during the Medieval, providing new evidence that this phase was not as warm as previously thought. Instead, both show that the current warming is unprecedented, at least in the past millennium.”

The study’s findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the urgency of addressing climate change. Understanding historical climate patterns is crucial in developing effective strategies to mitigate the current warming trend and its consequences.