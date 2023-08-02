CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Olympus Mons: Mars’ Giant Volcano Was Once a Volcanic Island

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in our solar system located on Mars, was once a volcanic island surrounded by a deep sea, according to a new study by researchers at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Université Paris-Saclay. The study suggests that Olympus Mons, which is bigger than the state of Arizona and stands about 14 miles above the Martian desert, shares morphological similarities with active volcanic islands on Earth.

The researchers found that the base of Olympus Mons features a steep cliff or escarpment, similar to those found on volcanic islands on Earth. This escarpment indicates that lava flows down the sides of the volcano and hits the surrounding ocean water, resulting in a change in the viscosity of the lava. The height of the escarpment suggests that a column of liquid water initially surrounded the volcanic island, with an average depth greater than that of Earth’s oceans.

The researchers also discovered similar characteristics in another volcano on Mars called Alba Mons, which is located about 932 miles away from Olympus Mons. This indicates that the ancient ocean once covered much of the northern hemisphere of Mars, including the lowlands where both volcanoes are located.

This study adds to the growing evidence for an ancient ocean on Mars, with previous research suggesting a link between the ancient ocean and the formation of the Tharsis volcano system, of which Olympus Mons is a part.

Overall, these findings provide new insights into the geological history of Mars and the presence of water on the planet billions of years ago.

