Voyager 2 Spacecraft Resumes Communication with Earth After Two-Week Silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft, launched in 1977, has reestablished communication with Earth after two weeks of silence. The spacecraft, which is currently over 12 billion miles away from Earth, lost contact when a wrong command was accidentally sent by flight controllers, resulting in the tilting of Voyager 2’s antenna away from Earth.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the spacecraft’s “carrier signal” was picked up during a routine scan of the sky by NASA’s Deep Space Network. However, this does not necessarily mean that full communication has resumed. It simply indicates that Voyager 2 is still operational.

Project manager Suzanne Dodd expressed optimism about the recent development, stating that it has “buoyed our spirits.” The next step is to send a different command in an attempt to realign the spacecraft’s antenna towards Earth. If this does not succeed, the spacecraft’s onboard software will automatically reset the direction in October.

Despite the delay in restoring full communication, NASA remains committed to reestablishing contact with Voyager 2. Their efforts include sending up commands multiple times before October. Voyager 2’s twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, is still functioning properly and holds the title of NASA’s most distant spacecraft, located 15 billion miles from Earth.

While waiting for the spacecraft to realign its antenna, NASA continues to monitor Voyager 2’s progress. The Voyager missions have been instrumental in exploring far-away planets, and their resilience has contributed to significant scientific discoveries.