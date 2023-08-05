NASA Reestablishes Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft after Two-Week Silence

NASA has successfully reestablished contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft following a two-week period of silence. The spacecraft’s antenna had been inadvertently titled away from Earth after flight controllers sent a wrong command. To reposition the antenna, NASA’s Deep Space Network used its most powerful radio antenna in Canberra, Australia, to send an “interstellar shout” on Wednesday. The command took approximately 18.5 hours to reach the spacecraft, located more than 12 billion miles from Earth, and another 18.5 hours to receive a response.

On August 4, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA announced that Voyager 2 had begun returning science and telemetry data, indicating that it was operating normally and remained on its expected trajectory. The outage was the longest period of silence from Voyager 2 in the mission’s over four-decade history.

The initial command that caused the antenna to tilt had been sent on July 21, disrupting the transmission of signals. However, NASA engineers had previously detected a faint carrier or “heartbeat” waveform from Voyager using multiple observatories to confirm the mission was still active. This discovery gave engineers hope that they could adjust the antenna positioning. The antenna only needed to be shifted by 2 degrees to correct the error, which was expected to be resolved during a scheduled automated realignment maneuver on October 15.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2, along with its twin Voyager 1, was sent to explore the outer solar system and beyond. Both spacecraft carry “Golden Records” featuring sounds of Earth, a map of the solar system, and symbols explaining how to play the records, intended to convey the story of our world to extraterrestrials. Voyager 1 crossed into interstellar space in 2012, while Voyager 2 crossed in 2018. Voyager 2’s scientific data has provided valuable insights into the interstellar magnetic field and cosmic rays. NASA hopes that both spacecraft will make it to the 50th anniversary of their launch in 2027 as long as their plutonium power source remains operational.