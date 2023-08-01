NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Probe in Space

NASA has revealed that it has lost contact with its Voyager 2 probe, which is billions of miles away from Earth. The space agency mistakenly sent the spacecraft the wrong command, causing its antenna to tilt two degrees away from Earth. As a result, Voyager 2 is no longer able to receive commands or transmit data.

Voyager 2 has been exploring space since 1977 and is currently located over 12.3 billion miles away from Earth. It is traveling at an estimated speed of 34,390mph through interstellar space. Since July 21, the probe has been unable to communicate with NASA’s Deep Space Network, a network of giant radio antennae.

Despite the communication loss, there is hope for Voyager 2. NASA’s dish in Canberra, Australia is attempting to detect any stray signals from the probe and send the correct command to establish contact. It takes over 18 hours for a signal to reach Earth from Voyager 2’s location.

The probe is programmed to reset its orientation multiple times each year to keep its antenna pointing at Earth. The next reset is scheduled for October 15, and NASA believes that communication will resume at that time. In the meantime, Voyager 2 will continue on its planned trajectory through the universe.

Voyager 2 and its twin, Voyager 1, are the only spacecraft to have operated outside the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to have flown by Neptune and Uranus. Voyager 1 is currently nearly 15 billion miles away from Earth, making it the most distant spacecraft.

Both Voyager spacecraft carry a Golden Record, which contains sounds, pictures, and messages from Earth intended to communicate with extraterrestrial life.

It is important for NASA to establish contact with Voyager 2 in order to continue gathering data and expanding our understanding of the universe.