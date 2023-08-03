NASA Detects Faint Signal from Voyager 2 Probe

Nearly two weeks after NASA lost contact with one of its Voyager probes, the space agency has detected a faint signal from Voyager 2. The Deep Space Network was able to detect a carrier signal from the historic spacecraft, indicating that it is still operating despite the communications breakdown.

Voyager 2, which is nearly 46 years into its mission, is roughly 12.4 billion miles from Earth. In 2018, it left the heliosphere and entered interstellar space. NASA provides an interactive diagram tracking Voyager 2’s path outside the solar system.

NASA revealed last week that it had lost contact with Voyager 2 after routine commands triggered an antenna orientation change. The probe’s ability to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth was disrupted. It is scheduled to automatically reposition its antenna on October 15, but NASA will attempt to reestablish communications sooner by using an antenna to direct Voyager 2’s antenna towards Earth.

Voyager 2’s twin craft, Voyager 1, is still operational and transmitting data from 15 billion miles away. Both probes launched in 1977 on a mission to explore the outer solar system. Voyager 1 reached interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018. These probes are the only human-made objects to ever enter the space between the stars.

Should Voyager 2 encounter extraterrestrial life, it carries the famous “golden record,” a time capsule containing sounds, images, and greetings from various languages and cultures on Earth. However, even if contact is established in the coming months, the Voyager probes will eventually run out of power and continue their journeys silently among the stars.