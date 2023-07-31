NASA’s Voyager 2 probe experiences temporary communications pause

NASA’s historic Voyager 2 probe is currently facing a temporary disruption in communications due to a technical glitch. The space agency revealed that the spacecraft’s antenna was accidentally pointed in the wrong direction after routine commands were sent on July 21. This unintended movement caused a 2-degree change in Voyager 2’s antenna orientation, resulting in a disruption of its ability to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.

Voyager 2, which was launched in 1977, carries a “golden record” as a time capsule in case it encounters extraterrestrial lifeforms. This technical issue has prevented the transmission of data from Voyager 2 reaching the Deep Space Network, a network of giant radio antennas that communicate with deep-space probes.

NASA remains hopeful that this communication pause is temporary and expects the spacecraft to reset its orientation on October 15. Once the reset occurs, communication lines should reopen between the spacecraft and the ground control team. In the meantime, Voyager 2 continues on its planned trajectory, currently located approximately 12.4 billion miles away from Earth.

Voyager 2 is one of two twin probes launched in 1977 to explore the outer solar system, specifically Jupiter and Saturn. Its twin probe, Voyager 1, reached interstellar space in 2012 and holds the record as the farthest human-made object from Earth at 14.8 billion miles away. Voyager 2, on the other hand, reached interstellar space in 2018 and is the only spacecraft to have explored Uranus and Neptune.

Both Voyager spacecraft also carry a “golden record” containing sounds, images, greetings in multiple languages, and musical selections that showcase the diversity of life and culture on Earth as a message to potential extraterrestrial life.

