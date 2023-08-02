Voyager 2 Spacecraft Temporarily Loses Contact with Earth

In 1977, five years before ET asked to “phone home”, two robotic spacecraft began their own journey into space. Almost 46 years later, after exploring the Solar System and beyond, one of those spacecraft – Voyager 2 – has lost contact with Earth.

All communication with Voyager 2 goes through NASA’s Deep Space Station 43, a 70-meter radio dish at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex operated by CSIRO. Contact was lost more than a week ago. After intense efforts at NASA and in Canberra, a faint “heartbeat” signal from the craft has been detected, and they are confident of re-establishing full contact.

NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, were designed to complete a “grand tour” of the Solar System, visiting the giant planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Having completed their tasks in 1989, both Voyager 1 and 2 have long since left our Solar System behind and are now exploring interstellar space – the space between the stars. Voyager 1 is currently 24 billion kilometers from home, with Voyager 2 not far behind at 20 billion kilometers.

On July 21, a series of planned commands sent to Voyager 2 caused the spacecraft’s antenna to point two degrees away from Earth, rendering it unable to receive commands or transmit any data back to Earth. Mishaps like this are not uncommon in space exploration, and the NASA team is confident in their problem-solving abilities to re-establish contact.

The last time Voyager 2 was out of contact was in March 2020, during a scheduled 11-month upgrade project at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex. Commands were sent to Voyager 2 ahead of the shutdown to program the spacecraft to maintain operations without needing communication from Earth. However, since Voyager 2’s antenna was off target, efforts have been made to detect any signal. The detection of the craft’s carrier tone, indicating it is still transmitting, has been successful. Attempts will now be made to relay commands to re-orient its antenna towards Earth and if that fails, Voyager 2 is programmed to use the Sun and the bright star Canopus for self-reorientation.

The Voyager mission has been an enormous achievement, considering the great distance of these spacecraft from Earth and the weak signal received through the antenna dishes in Canberra. Despite the challenges, the NASA team has kept the Voyager spacecraft operational long after their original mission ended. The data received from Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 as they delve into interstellar space have been instrumental in expanding our understanding of the Universe.