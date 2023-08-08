NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft regains communication with mission control

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft has resumed communication with mission control after weeks of silence. The ground team successfully sent a signal across billions of miles of space, instructing the probe to turn its antenna towards Earth to establish contact. There were doubts about whether the command would reach Voyager 2, but the Jet Propulsion Laboratory managed to send the signal through the Deep Space Network. The spacecraft had inadvertently tilted its antenna away from Earth, resulting in a weak signal. However, this was sufficient to indicate that Voyager 2 was still operational.

The command took 18 and a half hours to reach Voyager 2, and an additional 37 hours were required to confirm its success. After this tense period, mission controllers received science and telemetry data from the spacecraft, confirming that it is still functional and on its intended trajectory. NASA announced that full communication with Voyager 2 has been reestablished, with the antenna realigned towards Earth.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 to explore the outer solar system. It is currently approximately 12.4 billion miles away from Earth, having left the heliosphere – the protective shield around the planets – five years ago. Its twin probe, Voyager 1, was launched two weeks later and holds the record for being the farthest human-made object from Earth, currently located 15 billion miles away. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018.

Both Voyager spacecraft carry a “golden record” that serves as a time capsule and greeting from Earth, containing music, languages, and sounds representing different cultures and eras. The records may provide insight into human civilization if encountered by extraterrestrial life.

With communication reestablished, NASA can continue to receive data and maintain contact with Voyager 2 as it continues its historic mission beyond the solar system.