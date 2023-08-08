Volcanic Eruptions Driven by Carbon Dioxide, Not Water, Study Finds

A new study has revealed that volcanoes within Earth’s tectonic plates are not powered by water as previously believed, but by carbon dioxide. The research also discovered that the magma responsible for these eruptions originates in Earth’s mantle, much deeper than previously estimated. The magma rises from depths of 12 to 19 miles, originating in the mantle rather than the outer crust, which is typically 4 to 8 miles deep.

The study, conducted by researchers at Cornell University, challenges the existing understanding of volcanic eruptions and shifts the focus from water to carbon dioxide as the primary driver. Prior to this, water was believed to be the main eruption driver for all volcanic models. However, the new findings indicate that carbon dioxide brings the magma up from the deep Earth.

This discovery specifically applies to basaltic volcanoes that are located within tectonic plates. These volcanoes expel lava that has lower viscosity, making it runnier and faster-moving compared to other volcanoes. Basaltic eruptions can be highly explosive, with the rapid ascent of relatively cool lava leading to the formation of crystals that are projected across the surrounding landscape.

Despite comprising more than half of the world’s volcanoes, basaltic volcanoes have been relatively understudied compared to those that produce viscous lava. The research focused on Pico do Fogo, a highly active ocean island volcano in the Atlantic Ocean. By analyzing the composition of molten lava samples from rocks on Fogo, scientists confirmed that the magma contained high concentrations of carbon dioxide that had crystallized at depths consistent with the mantle.

The implications of this study are significant for understanding volcanic hazards and improving eruption planning. With a better understanding of where eruptions start, how magma melts and is stored, and what triggers the eruption, scientists can develop more effective strategies for mitigating the dangers posed by basaltic volcanic eruptions.