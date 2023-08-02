Astronomers Spot Comet Erupting Cold Magma

In a rare occurrence, astronomers recently observed a volcano erupting on a comet, causing it to spew cold magma into space. The comet appeared to have a sprouted horn-like shape.

Last month, many astronomers observed the comet’s sudden increase in brightness and attributed it to gaseous clouds surrounding the celestial body. The comet, identified as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is classified as a cryovolcanic comet, indicating the presence of a cold volcano on its surface.

When an excessive amount of cold gases and other substances accumulated beneath the comet’s surface under high pressure, it caused an explosion, releasing streams of cold gases through fissures. British Astronomical Association astronomer Richard Miles reported that the comet’s coma, the fuzzy envelope around its nucleus, expanded to a width 7000 times larger on July 26. However, the enlarged coma will eventually dissipate and cease to reflect sunlight.

The comet takes approximately 71 years to complete its orbit around the sun and reaches the farthest area of the solar system during its journey. On April 21, 2014, it will reach its closest point to the sun, while it will be closest to Earth on June 2, 2024.

