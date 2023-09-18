Songbirds with Complex Vocal Learning Abilities are Skilled Problem Solvers

A recently published study reveals that songbirds with complex vocal learning abilities are also superior problem solvers. The study, led by ecologist and neurobiologist Jean-Nicolas Audet from Rockefeller University, aims to investigate the link between cognitive tasks and vocal learning in animals. The researchers found that the species of songbirds with the most advanced vocal learning abilities, such as European starlings, were also the best problem solvers and had larger brains relative to body size.

European starlings, known for their remarkable mimicking abilities, have a vast repertoire of whistles, calls, tunes, and songs. This study confirms the hypothesis that only the most intelligent animals are capable of complex vocal learning. The ability to learn and produce complex vocal sounds is limited to a small number of mammalian and avian species, including parrots, hummingbirds, and songbirds.

To test the link between vocal learning and problem-solving abilities in songbirds, the researchers mist-netted hundreds of wild songbirds from 21 species over three years at Rockefeller University’s Field Research Center. They ranked the complexity of the birds’ vocal learning abilities based on their ability to learn new calls throughout their lifetime, repertoire size, and mimicry of other species.

The study birds were then tested on their problem-solving abilities through cognitive tasks such as pulling a stick or removing a lid to access a treat, navigating around obstacles, and associating colors with food rewards. The results showed that starlings, bluejays, and catbirds were the most adept at solving puzzles and had the highest vocal learning capabilities.

In addition, the researchers found a correlation between puzzle-solving skills and more advanced vocal learning abilities. Birds that were better at problem-solving also had larger brains relative to their body size. This raises the question of where problem-solving occurs in the avian brain and how it is linked to vocal learning.

This study contributes to our understanding of the cognitive abilities and brain mechanisms involved in vocal learning in animals. Further research in this area may help shed light on human speech disorders and potentially contribute to therapies to restore lost voices.

Sources: GrrlScientist | Forbes