CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse Captivates Millions of Earthlings

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
The “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse Captivates Millions of Earthlings

Millions of people around the world were mesmerized by the recent “ring of fire” solar eclipse. However, while most of us watched the eclipse from Earth, a powerful U.S. weather satellite provided a different perspective from space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-East satellite captured the moon’s dominant eclipse shadow passing over the planet from a distance of 22,300 miles above.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet’s surface. The recent eclipse was an “annular solar eclipse,” in which the moon is positioned further away from Earth. This causes the moon to appear smaller and not completely cover the sun. Instead, it creates a beautiful “ring of fire” effect, leaving a thin outline of our star visible.

For those who were not in the direct path of the eclipse, it was still possible to witness a partial eclipse by using approved solar-viewing glasses. However, the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. and North America will take place on April 8, 2024. Until then, the next annular eclipse over the U.S. will not occur until June 21, 2039.

Both total and annular solar eclipses are special events that generate a lot of astronomical excitement. They are relatively rare occurrences, making them highly anticipated. So, when the next eclipse happens, make sure to enjoy the show.

Sources:
– National Weather Service Tampa Bay office
– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

The Effects of Doubled Oxygen Levels on Living Beings: A Fascinating Scenario

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

The Doerr School of Sustainability Launches Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Formation of Pangea Ultima Could Lead to Extreme Temperatures and Threaten Mammalian Survival

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

The Effects of Doubled Oxygen Levels on Living Beings: A Fascinating Scenario

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Doerr School of Sustainability Launches Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Formation of Pangea Ultima Could Lead to Extreme Temperatures and Threaten Mammalian Survival

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Law of Increasing Functional Information: A Universal Perspective on Evolution

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments