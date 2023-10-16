The “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse Captivates Millions of Earthlings

Millions of people around the world were mesmerized by the recent “ring of fire” solar eclipse. However, while most of us watched the eclipse from Earth, a powerful U.S. weather satellite provided a different perspective from space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-East satellite captured the moon’s dominant eclipse shadow passing over the planet from a distance of 22,300 miles above.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet’s surface. The recent eclipse was an “annular solar eclipse,” in which the moon is positioned further away from Earth. This causes the moon to appear smaller and not completely cover the sun. Instead, it creates a beautiful “ring of fire” effect, leaving a thin outline of our star visible.

For those who were not in the direct path of the eclipse, it was still possible to witness a partial eclipse by using approved solar-viewing glasses. However, the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. and North America will take place on April 8, 2024. Until then, the next annular eclipse over the U.S. will not occur until June 21, 2039.

Both total and annular solar eclipses are special events that generate a lot of astronomical excitement. They are relatively rare occurrences, making them highly anticipated. So, when the next eclipse happens, make sure to enjoy the show.

Sources:

– National Weather Service Tampa Bay office

– NASA