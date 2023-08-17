Scientists Image Microscopic Behavior of Magic-Angle Twisted Bilayer Graphene

A team of scientists led by Princeton University has successfully imaged the microscopic behavior responsible for various quantum phases observed in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG). MATBG is a unique material composed of two-dimensional hexagonal patterns of carbon atoms that are twisted and stacked on top of each other. In recent years, this material has been a subject of intense research in the field of condensed matter physics.

The researchers were able to capture precise visualizations of interacting electrons that contribute to the insulating quantum phase of MATBG. They used innovative theoretical techniques to interpret and understand these behaviors. Their findings have been published in the journal Nature.

Twisted bilayer graphene was first discovered in 2018 by a team at MIT, who demonstrated its superconducting properties. This means that electrons can flow freely without resistance, making it essential for various electronic applications such as MRIs, particle accelerators, and quantum computers.

Since its discovery, MATBG has exhibited several novel quantum physical states, including insulating, magnetic, and superconducting states. The complex interactions between electrons are responsible for these states. However, understanding why and how electrons form insulating states in MATBG has remained a significant challenge.

Overcoming this challenge would not only provide insights into the insulator and the proximate superconductor in MATBG but also shed light on similar behaviors observed in other unconventional superconductors.

The researchers achieved their breakthrough by creating a moiré pattern, resembling a French textile design, by placing two sheets of graphene at a precisely angled orientation of 1.1 degrees. The magic angle induces strong, correlated interactions between the electrons in the graphene layers, leading to the observed quantum effects.

While previous experiments demonstrated the existence of different quantum phases in MATBG, the reasons behind their occurrence remained unclear. The current experiment aimed to understand the microscopic behavior of electrons on the atomic scale and unveil the origins of these quantum phases.

The researchers employed a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to probe the material at a microscopic level. This tool uses quantum tunneling, where electrons are funneled between the metal tip of the microscope and the sample, to create high-resolution images of materials.

Before conducting the experiment, the scientists ensured that the sample of twisted bilayer graphene was pristine with no flaws or imperfections. This was crucial for the success of the study.

The results of this two-year study provide valuable insights into the behavior of MATBG and guide theorists in discovering new phases that were previously unanticipated. By unraveling the microscopic origins of quantum phases, the researchers have made significant progress in understanding this remarkable material.