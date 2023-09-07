CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Transformation Mechanism Unveiled in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
New Transformation Mechanism Unveiled in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries have gained attention as a potential energy storage system due to their high energy density and low cost. However, the interfacial reactions of lithium polysulfides, a key component of Li-S batteries, have remained poorly understood. A team of researchers has now used in situ liquid-cell electrochemical transmission electron microscopy to directly visualize the transformation of lithium polysulfides at the nanoscale.

The researchers observed an unexpected gathering-induced collective charge transfer of lithium polysulfides on the surface of nanoclusters, which promoted the deposition of nonequilibrium Li2S nanocrystals. Without the presence of active centers, the reactions followed a classical pathway, transforming lithium polysulfides into Li2S2 and Li2S step by step.

Molecular dynamics simulations suggested that the long-range electrostatic interaction between the active centers and lithium polysulfides facilitated the formation of a dense phase consisting of Li+ and Sn2- ions. This collective interfacial reaction pathway provides new insights into the transformation mechanism of Li-S batteries and improves our fundamental understanding of these energy storage systems.

Sources:
– Journal article: “Collective reaction pathway for lithium polysulfide conversion in lithium–sulfur batteries” (Nature Communications)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

A Quick Guide to Personal Finance

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Discovery of Bird-like Dinosaur Skeleton Sheds Light on Avian Evolution

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Unique Ability to Remember Order Sets Humans Apart From Other Animals

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Improving Mobile Menu and Design Elements

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Park Invites Developers for App Performance Optimization Workshop

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Raised Enlightened vs Raised Universal: Which Trait Should You Choose in Starfield?

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s New Mental Health Features: A Closer Look

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments