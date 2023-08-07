An Intense Solar Outburst Felt Across the Solar System

In 2021, a powerful outburst from the Sun reverberated across multiple bodies in the Solar System. This event marked the first time that instruments on Earth, the Moon, and Mars simultaneously recorded such intense solar activity, despite being on opposite sides of the Sun. The suite of detections provides valuable insights into solar activity and its potential impact on space exploration.

While it is not uncommon for the Sun to emit radiation and particles into space, these coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are neither rare nor particularly worrisome on Earth due to our protective atmosphere. However, the space environment poses a radiation hazard, and astronauts exposed to it face an increased risk of radiation-induced illnesses.

The recent outburst demonstrated the potential dangers of a powerful CME. A significant dose of particle radiation from a CME could cause radiation sickness or even prove fatal. As space agencies plan crewed missions to the Moon and Mars, understanding the strength and reach of CMEs becomes crucial since these destinations lack sufficient atmospheric protection.

On October 28, 2021, an unprecedented opportunity arose when a highly potent CME was detected on the surface of the Earth. This rare event allowed scientists to observe and measure the CME’s effects. Various spacecraft and ground-based detectors, including the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover and Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, China National Space Administration’s Chang’e-4 Moon lander, and the German Aerospace Center’s Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter detected the influx of radiation.

Despite the distance between Earth and Mars, with the Sun separating them by about 250 million kilometers (155 million miles), the detections provided valuable data on how a CME propagates through the inner Solar System and its effects at different locations.

Measurements showed that Earth’s orbital dose of radiation reached 10 milligray, while the surface amount was negligible. The Moon experienced an orbital measurement of 31 milligray, along with a surface measurement of 17 milligray. Mars, being farther from the Sun, registered an orbital measurement of 9 milligray and 0.3 milligray on the surface.

The significance of these findings lies in their implications for future crewed missions. The research emphasized the importance of understanding such events to ensure adequate radiation protection for astronauts on the Moon’s surface. Fortunately, there is usually a window of advance warning before a CME reaches Earth and beyond, allowing space explorers to prepare during solar storms.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, contributes to our knowledge of CME propagation and equips space exploration endeavors with valuable insights for safeguarding astronauts in the face of intense solar activity.