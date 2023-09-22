ISRO Prepares for Phase 2 of Chandrayaan-3 Mission as Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover Await Awakening on the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is embarking on an exciting new phase in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. After successfully landing on the Moon on August 23, the Vikram Lander and its accompanying rover, Pragyan, are now preparing to enter Phase 2 of their mission.

Currently in a period of rest and recharge, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan are eagerly awaiting a pivotal event: their awakening. This momentous occasion is expected to occur as the moon’s temperature rises above minus 10 degrees Celsius, activating the “wake-up circuit” that allows for vital communication.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, revealed that efforts are being made to awaken Vikram and Pragyan. “When we sleep on earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the Moon,” he said. This will mark the first time in history that such an event takes place.

Singh explained that the waking up of Vikram and Pragyan is eagerly anticipated, with everyone connected to the mission waiting for the moon’s temperature to rise. Once it surpasses minus 10 degrees, a wake-up call will be sent, and communication between the lunar surface and Earth will commence. ISRO is excited to be the first in the world to accomplish this achievement.

As the second phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission prepares to take off in the next few hours, the anticipation is high. Once the wake-up call is activated and Vikram and Pragyan respond, communication from Earth will commence, further propelling India’s space exploration efforts.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission represents another significant milestone in India’s space exploration journey. It highlights the country’s growing expertise and ambition in the field of space science and technology.

Source: HT News Desk