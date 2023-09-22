Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover Set to “Wake Up” After a 14-day “Sleep”

After a 14-day “sleep,” the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover from India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission are expected to “wake up.” Union minister Jitendra Singh announced that they hope to activate the communication circuit of the lander and rover once their onboard batteries are fully charged. However, this will only happen if the temperature is higher than -10°C.

If successful, this event would be the first of its kind in the world. Singh emphasized that India has made significant progress in space technology, which has now become accessible to every Indian household. Over the past nine years, the Department of Space’s budget has increased from Rs 5,168 crore in 2013 to Rs 12,543 crore for the current financial year.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested that the government should hold a felicitation ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan to honor all the scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who participated in the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the success of the mission, attributing it to India’s social, cultural, and scientific growth. The development of space technology in the country has played a critical role in achieving this milestone.

Sources:

– Tribune News Service