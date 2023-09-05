Bright Lights in the Sky Identified as Space-X’s Starlink Satellites

Several reports were received by News5 staff regarding bright lights in the sky on Monday around 9:00 p.m. Videos submitted by viewers from Colorado Springs and Pueblo show these lights, and they have been identified as Space-X’s Starlink satellites.

Starlink is a network of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites designed to provide reliable high-speed internet to areas with limited or no connectivity around the world. LEO satellites have orbits with altitudes of 1,200 miles or less, and they often reflect sunlight, resulting in a “glint” or “flare” effect when they are visible from the ground.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, over 5,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit. These satellites are launched in groups, with about a dozen being deployed simultaneously. Over their five-year lifespan, they travel in a line and move together, creating the distinct pattern observed in the videos shared by viewers.

If you missed the lights on Monday, there is another opportunity to see them on Tuesday just before 9:00 p.m. Keep an eye out for a group of bright lights moving in unison across the night sky.

Source: News5, Jonathan’s Space Report