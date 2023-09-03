Eerie Audio Reveals the Sound of a Black Hole, According to NASA

NASA has released a captivating audio clip that provides a glimpse into what a black hole may sound like. The audio was created from data collected by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which recorded the fluctuations in X-ray brightness emitted by a black hole located in the Perseus galaxy cluster.

Scientists determined that the sound of a black hole can be described as a deep rumble, similar to the low sound of a foghorn or a jet engine. The audio clip, which was converted from X-ray data into sound waves, allows listeners to experience the eerie resonance of the black hole.

Black holes are incredibly dense celestial objects with intense gravitational forces. They are formed when massive stars collapse under their own gravitational pull. The gravitational forces are so strong that even light cannot escape their grasp, hence the term “black hole.”

While black holes are usually silent, this audio clip reveals a different aspect of these enigmatic cosmic objects. The variation in the X-ray brightness emitted by the black hole produces the distinct sound heard in the clip.

The audio, although fascinating, does not represent the sound of the black hole itself, as sound waves require a medium to travel through, which does not exist in space. Instead, this representation allows us to conceptualize the fluctuations of X-ray brightness emitted by the black hole in an audible form.

This discovery not only provides a novel way to explore the universe but also deepens our understanding of black holes and their behavior. By converting X-ray data into sound, scientists can study the properties of black holes in a different light, uncovering new insights into the workings of these enigmatic astronomical entities.

