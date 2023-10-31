Discovering Earth’s Water: Unprecedented Views from the SWOT Satellite

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, launched in December 2022, has revolutionized our understanding of Earth’s water bodies by providing comprehensive data on the height of nearly all water on the planet’s surface. This groundbreaking satellite has offered unparalleled views of our oceans, lakes, and rivers, illuminating crucial insights into ocean currents and the effects of climate change.

During its first 21-day science orbit, completed between July 26 and August 16, 2023, SWOT captured remarkable data showcasing global sea surface heights. These visualizations demonstrate sea surface height anomalies, with red and orange indicating higher ocean heights compared to the global mean, while blue represents lower heights. These variations not only highlight ocean currents like the Gulf Stream or the Kuroshio current but also reveal regions of relatively warmer water, such as the eastern part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean during El Nino events.

The key instrument onboard SWOT, the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn), played a pivotal role in collecting these measurements. Equipped with two antennas spread 33 feet apart, KaRIn bounces radar pulses off the water’s surface, capturing precise surface-height data as it orbits the globe.

“The detail that SWOT is providing on sea levels around the world is truly remarkable,” stated Parag Vaze, SWOT project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “This data will push forward our research on climate change effects and aid communities worldwide in preparing for a warming world.”

As SWOT continues its operations phase, it will continue to gather critical data essential for research and other purposes. By collaborating with the French space agency CNES, the Canadian Space Agency, and the UK Space Agency, NASA has successfully launched a remarkable satellite that contributes significantly to our understanding of Earth’s water bodies and their response to climate change.

FAQ

What does SWOT stand for?

SWOT stands for Surface Water and Ocean Topography.

What is the purpose of the SWOT satellite?

The SWOT satellite aims to collect comprehensive data on the height of nearly all water on Earth’s surface, providing unparalleled insights into our planet’s oceans, lakes, and rivers.

What does the color scheme in the sea surface height visualizations represent?

In the sea surface height visualizations, red and orange indicate ocean heights higher than the global mean sea surface height, while blue represents lower heights.

How does the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument work?

The KaRIn instrument on SWOT bounces radar pulses off the water’s surface, collecting precise surface-height measurements as the satellite orbits the globe.

Who contributed to the launch of the SWOT satellite?

The SWOT satellite is a collaborative effort between NASA, the French space agency CNES, the Canadian Space Agency, and the UK Space Agency.