Stunning Meteor Streak Captured on Cameras in Eastern US

Doorbell cameras and dashcams in various states, including East Tennessee, captured an amazing meteor streak across the sky on Wednesday morning. The bright fireball appeared at approximately 2:13 a.m. The American Meteor Society has received over 70 witness reports from people in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

According to WATE Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere, the meteor was likely part of the Perseid meteor shower. The Perseids are known to produce bright fireballs, and although they are expected to peak around August 12-13, meteors can be seen in the weeks leading up to the peak. The clear skies in East Tennessee allowed for unobstructed views of the meteor.

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most active annual meteor showers. It occurs when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. This debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere and burns up, creating a spectacular display of shooting stars.

If you witnessed the meteor on Wednesday morning and would like to share your photos or videos, you can email them to [email protected].

Overall, it was an incredible sight captured by surveillance cameras across the Eastern US. The meteor streaking across the sky serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring wonders of the universe and the beauty of natural phenomena.