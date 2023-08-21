Researchers Use Video Game Algorithm to Analyze Molecules in Brain Cells

Researchers from The University of Queensland have developed a groundbreaking method to study the movement of molecules within living brain cells. By applying an algorithm used in combat video games to track the trajectory of bullets, the researchers were able to analyze the dynamics of molecules in real time.

Traditionally, technology has only allowed scientists to detect and analyze molecules in space, lacking the ability to observe their behavior in both space and time. However, using super-resolution microscopy, researchers were able to peer into live brain cells and record how molecules cluster to perform specific functions.

Dr. Tristan Wallis and Professor Frederic Meunier from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute used coding tools to build an algorithm that accurately tracks the movement of molecules within brain cells. This algorithm has been adopted by several laboratories, providing valuable insights into brain cell activity and the disruption of critical functions during aging and disease.

The potential impact of this approach is immense. In addition to observing molecules clustering together, the algorithm allows researchers to monitor which molecules interact, when and where these interactions occur, and for how long. This information provides new insights into brain cell activity and opens avenues for studying proteins involved in communication within brain cells.

The researchers are already collaborating with UQ mathematicians and statisticians to expand the use of this technology and accelerate scientific discoveries. By merging the unrelated worlds of video games and super-resolution microscopy, the researchers have pushed the boundaries of neuroscience research.

This innovative approach has been published in the journal Nature Communications and marks a significant advancement in understanding brain cell activity. Through the use of video game algorithms, researchers have unlocked new avenues for studying the complexities of the brain, offering potential breakthroughs in neuroscience research.