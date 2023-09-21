The Mystery Behind the Aurora Borealis

The Northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have captivated people for centuries. These beautiful lights dancing across the night sky have inspired countless stories and myths, from the Finnish tale of a running fox creating sparks to the Sámi legend of whales ejecting plumes of water. But what is the scientific explanation behind this stunning phenomenon?

In the 20th century, Norwegian scientist Kristian Birkeland discovered the true origin of the Aurora. The sun constantly emits charged particles, or electrons and protons, known as the solar wind. When this solar wind collides with Earth’s ionosphere, which can be accelerated by solar storms, the particles are deflected towards the poles by Earth’s magnetosphere.

As these charged particles from the sun interact with molecules in our atmosphere, they transfer energy and create a unique array of colors. Oxygen produces green, while nitrogen creates blues. At higher altitudes, oxygen can create red hues, and the overlapping of colors can even produce purple. Variations in Earth’s magnetic fields cause the waves, twists, and streams that characterize the Aurora.

A recent video captured by the all-sky auroral camera in Kiruna, Sweden shows the stunning display of the Aurora over the city. This camera is operated by the Kiruna Atmospheric and Geophysical Observatory (KAGO) and provides data as part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) network of space weather services.

With the sun approaching its peak solar activity in Solar Cycle 25, scientists expect an increase in geomagnetic activity and more frequent light shows at the Earth’s poles. These solar storms can have disruptive effects on satellites in orbit and infrastructure on Earth, which is why monitoring space weather is crucial.

The Aurora has more than just aesthetic value. It serves as a reminder of Earth’s unique ability to protect and sustain life. The colors of the Aurora reveal the complex molecular composition of our atmosphere, which shields us from electromagnetic radiation and incoming asteroids. The shapes of the Aurora represent Earth’s protective magnetic field, safeguarding us from harmful elements and aiding navigation.

In 2030, ESA will launch the Vigil mission to monitor the sun from a unique vantage point, providing early warning of potential hazards. This ongoing research and monitoring of space weather will help ensure the safety of our systems and infrastructure in the face of solar events.

