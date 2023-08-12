The Impact of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites on Astronomy and the Environment

A fleet of unidentified flying objects, an unusual alignment of meteors, and even a drone show – these are just some of the sightings that have been mistakenly attributed to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. However, National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi knew exactly what he was witnessing on a recent evening in California’s Pinnacles National Park. They were a “caravan of satellites” that appeared like perfectly-spaced stars. These satellites are a part of a mega constellation launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, aimed at providing broadband internet to remote areas.

As the number of Starlink satellites launched continues to increase, astronomers are facing challenges. The brightness of these satellites interferes with their observations of distant galaxies and stars. In fact, around 6% of the 2021 images from the Hubble Space Telescope were compromised by satellite interference. Despite this, SpaceX plans to launch up to 42,000 satellites into its mega constellation in the coming years.

The visibility of these satellites right after launch and during specific times of the day has been a cause for concern among astronomers. Previously, there were no “trains of satellites” that could be seen, but with the deployment of Starlink satellites, the night skies have become crowded. Other companies, such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper, also have plans for mega constellation projects.

Another issue arising from satellite deployments is the lack of international regulation and environmental oversight. Satellites breaking down in the atmosphere and leaving behind space debris pose a risk of collision with other spacecraft. Additionally, satellites contribute to light pollution, disrupting the natural darkness of the night sky and affecting ecosystems and communities tied to stargazing traditions.

Efforts are being made to address these concerns. SpaceX has worked on reducing the reflectivity of its newer satellites, and some older satellites have been deorbited to prevent them from becoming space debris. However, there is still a need for comprehensive environmental assessments and regulations to mitigate the negative impact of satellite constellations on the environment and astronomy.

The proliferation of satellites in our skies, although promising for enhanced connectivity and communication, must be balanced with careful consideration for the well-being of the environment and the preservation of a dark night sky suitable for astronomical observations and cultural heritage.