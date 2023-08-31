Unusually Bright Meteor Streaks Across Colorado Sky

Early Sunday morning, an unusually bright meteor illuminated the night sky across Colorado, leaving many witnesses in awe. Doorbell and security cameras captured video footage of the fireball, which appeared green-ish or yellow to some and red to others. The event was widely reported, with over 90 reports received by the American Meteor Society.

According to NASA, a fireball is a term used to describe exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a wide area. These meteors are larger and brighter than average, creating a spectacular display of light. Fireballs are often referred to as “bolides” and can explode in the atmosphere.

Meteors, also known as shooting stars, are the visible paths left behind by meteoroids when they enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds. Meteoroids are fragments of asteroids or comets, which are rocky or icy objects that orbit the Sun. While objects that cause fireballs can be larger than one meter in size, they are usually too small to survive passing through the Earth’s atmosphere intact.

The meteor sighting was not limited to Colorado alone, as sightings were reported in Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Social media platforms quickly filled with videos and photos capturing the mesmerizing event.

In conclusion, the bright meteor that streaked across the Colorado sky on Sunday created a buzz among skywatchers. The fireball, with its vibrant colors, is a rare and captivating sight that left many in awe of the wonders of the universe.

