Get Ready for the Orionids Meteor Shower

Amateur astronomers in Ontario are eagerly awaiting the peak of the Orionids meteor shower this weekend. With up to 20 meteors per hour, including bright fireballs, it is set to be a spectacular event. The meteor shower is produced by dust grains from comet Halley and is visible annually in October and November. However, this year it is expected to reach its peak during the overnight hours of October 21st to October 22nd.

To catch a glimpse of the meteor shower, it is recommended to start looking around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, once the constellation Orion clears the eastern horizon. The moon may obstruct visibility, but if you are willing to stay up late, waiting until the moon sets around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning will provide better viewing conditions.

Although the Orionids meteor shower is considered average, it still promises captivating visuals. Gary Boyle, also known as the Backyard Astronomer, suggests that there might be some bright fireballs that can be quite spectacular, even with the moon in the sky.

For those interested in capturing images of the meteor shower, finding a dark location away from city lights is essential. Setting up a DSLR camera on a tripod with a cable release and using a 20 to 30-second exposure will increase the chances of catching something in your field of view.

In addition to the meteor shower, stargazers will also have the opportunity to see the planets Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus, as well as the winter Milky Way. Using the iPhone stargazing app Sky Guide can help confirm what you are seeing.

If you enjoy colder weather, the Geminids meteor shower is another event to look forward to. Radiating from the constellation Gemini, it will peak on the evening of December 14th to December 15th. The Geminids meteor shower is expected to be even better than the Orionids, with slower meteors that have a greater chance of producing bright fireballs.

For more resources and information on astronomy, visit Gary Boyle’s website, wondersofastronomy.com. Boyle, a resident of South Mountain, Ontario, is currently running a crowdfunding campaign for a new observatory.

