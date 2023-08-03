Ancient Arrowhead Found in Switzerland is Made of Meteorite

A recently conducted study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science has revealed that a Bronze Age arrowhead unearthed in Switzerland is believed to have originated from outer space. The arrowhead, which was initially discovered in the 19th century, was found near a lake settlement dating back to around 900 B.C. Upon reexamination, researchers concluded that the object was made from a meteorite, making it a rare Pre-Iron Age artifact forged from space rock.

Out of the known 54 similar objects found across Eurasia and Africa, 19 were discovered in the grave of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, suggesting their high value during that era. The arrowhead itself is rusted and scratched and has a mass of 2.9 grams. Chemical analysis indicated that it originated from a large iron meteorite, with only three European meteorites matching its composition. The most likely source is the Kaalijarv meteorite that crashed into Estonia around 1500 B.C.

The study’s authors believe that the meteorite fragment, after impact, was transported over 1,000 miles from Estonia to Switzerland. During the Bronze Age, long-distance trading was common, and it is speculated that the arrowhead was traded along with other valuable commodities like amber.

It is uncertain whether the arrowhead was used practically for hunting or warfare. Its rarity suggests that it may have served a different purpose, such as a collection item, a symbol of status, or even having spiritual significance. As researchers continue to make archaeological discoveries and analyze artifacts, more insights can be gained about the value and purpose of such objects in ancient societies.

This finding provides valuable evidence of the trade routes, craftsmanship, and cultural connections that existed during the Bronze Age.