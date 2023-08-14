The Rubin Observatory: Discovering Interstellar Visitors to our Solar System

Most comets visible in the sky are born within our solar system, having formed in the Oort cloud. However, there have been only two known objects that originated from beyond our solar system: Oumuamua and Borisov. Although there are likely more interstellar objects visiting our solar system, they have yet to be discovered. The arrival of the Rubin Observatory is expected to change that.

Stellar systems have the ability to release debris into interstellar space. The shifting planetary orbits and close encounters between asteroids and planets can impart enough energy for these objects to escape their star’s gravitational pull. While we have already found rogue planets, smaller bodies like asteroids and comets can more easily drift through the galaxy as interstellar bodies.

The discoveries of Oumuamua and Borisov were accidental as they passed through the inner solar system. Oumuamua had a maximum magnitude of 19, while Borisov was even brighter with a magnitude of 15. Through observations, their interstellar trajectories were determined. However, statistically speaking, interstellar objects are more likely to be found in the outer regions of our solar system, making them dimmer and more challenging to detect.

The Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) is a project aimed at cataloging objects in our solar system. It will collect data for over 5 million asteroid belt objects, 300,000 Jupiter Trojans, 100,000 near-Earth objects, and more than 40,000 Kuiper belt objects. With the ability to map the night sky every few days, the LSST will provide ample data to calculate the positions and orbits of these objects, even in the outer regions of our solar system where interstellar visitors may be lurking.

The Rubin Observatory team anticipates discovering dozens of interstellar visitors within the first year of operation. By studying their motion and spectra, we can gain insights into their origins and chemical compositions. This will enhance our understanding of planetary system formations, including our own.

Similar to how the search for exoplanets revolutionized our understanding of planetary systems, the Rubin Observatory’s LSST project will transform our understanding of our solar system. It will create the most comprehensive database of objects within the Sun’s family, including occasional visitors from beyond our solar system.