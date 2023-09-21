VERITAS Team Uses Iceland as a Venus Analog to Test Radar Technologies

The VERITAS science team, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in collaboration with international partners, recently conducted a field campaign in Iceland to test radar technologies and techniques for the upcoming VERITAS mission to Venus. Iceland’s volcanic landscape served as a Venus analog, providing valuable insights into the planet’s surface.

Venus is a challenging planet to study due to its extreme conditions, including high atmospheric pressure, acidic clouds, and scorching surface temperatures. However, studying Venus’s surface is crucial for understanding the habitability and evolution of rocky planets. The VERITAS mission aims to survey Venus’s surface from orbit using a synthetic aperture radar and a near-infrared spectrometer.

The team chose Iceland as an analog for Venus due to its volcanic activity and geological similarities. Suzanne Smrekar, the VERITAS principal investigator, explains, “Iceland is a volcanic country that sits atop a hot plume. Venus is a volcanic planet with plentiful geological evidence for active plumes. Its geological similarities make Iceland an excellent place to study Venus on Earth, helping the science team prepare for Venus.”

During the field campaign, the team studied volcanic deposits and lava fields in the Askja and Holuhraun regions of Iceland, which resemble Venus’s rejuvenated surface. They collected samples, studied surface roughness, and conducted lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) imaging to better understand the radar observations that will be made by the VERITAS spacecraft.

Radar data was collected from above by partner organizations, including the German Aerospace Center (DLR). This data, along with the ground-truth measurements taken by the science team, will be used to inform the development of radar technologies for the VERITAS mission.

The VERITAS mission is scheduled to launch within a decade and will provide a global perspective of Venus, uncovering valuable insights about its interior and geological processes. By using Iceland as an analog, the VERITAS team is paving the way for a successful mission to explore Venus and expand our knowledge of rocky planets.

Sources:

– NASA/JPL-Caltech

– NASA

– JPL

– DLR