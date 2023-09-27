CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

India’s ISRO Already Configured Mission to Venus

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
India’s ISRO Already Configured Mission to Venus

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

Sources:
– Indian National Science Academy
– ANI

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

New Video Reveals Eruption of Eta Carinae from Two Centuries Ago

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth After Record-Setting 371 Days in Space

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Frozen Journey Comes to an End

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

New Video Reveals Eruption of Eta Carinae from Two Centuries Ago

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth After Record-Setting 371 Days in Space

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Frozen Journey Comes to an End

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fossilized Trilobite Reveals Last Meal in Incredible Detail

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments