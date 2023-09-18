Jesuit Brother Builds Custom Device to Study Asteroid Sample

Jesuit Brother Bob Macke, a Vatican astronomer and meteorite expert, has constructed a specialized device to analyze material collected by the first U.S. mission to extract a sample from an asteroid. The unmanned spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, was launched in 2016 with the purpose of gathering samples from the near-Earth asteroid, Bennu. After successfully collecting about a cup of material in 2020, the spacecraft is now approaching Earth and will release its cargo on September 24 to send the sample back.

Brother Macke, known for his expertise in the field, was approached by Andrew Ryan, the lead of the mission’s sample analysis working group, to build a device capable of analyzing the density and porosity of the collected samples. Ryan had encountered difficulties as most companies were only willing to sell pre-existing devices and not custom build the required equipment. However, Brother Macke accepted the challenge and documented his progress on his YouTube channel, Macke MakerSpace. With the assistance of students at the University of Arizona, Brother Macke completed the construction of the device in just five weeks.

In March, Brother Macke delivered the device, known as a pycnometer, to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston for a trial run. While the curators for the mission will handle the samples and the device, Brother Macke will operate the software program he developed to measure the porosity and density of the samples. The initial analysis will provide insights into the composition of the samples and help determine which specimens should be further examined in laboratories worldwide.

Brother Macke emphasized the importance of the analysis, stating, “Our job is to examine it and to find out what’s in there. We’re trying to answer some basic questions like, are there more than one type of rock inside? Or is everything the same kind of rock? From what we saw on the surface of the asteroid Bennu, we expect to find two and maybe more.” The results of this analysis will contribute to the selection of specimens for more extensive scientific research.

