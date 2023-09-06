Scientists Discover Massive Bubble from Birth of the Universe

A University of Hawaiʻi-led discovery has revealed an immense bubble located 820 million light years from Earth, believed to be a fossil-like remnant of the birth of the universe. Named Hoʻoleilana, the bubble was unexpectedly found within a web of galaxies by astronomer Brent Tully and his team at the UH Institute for Astronomy. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, suggest that these massive structures are predicted by the Big Bang theory as a result of 3D ripples in the material of the early universe known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO). The size of Hoʻoleilana exceeds theoretical expectations, with a diameter of one billion light years.

Data from Cosmicflows-4 was used to locate the bubble, which provided the largest compilation of precise distances to galaxies. This discovery is potentially the first time astronomers have identified an individual structure associated with a BAO, which could contribute to a better understanding of galaxy evolution and the effects of the creation of the universe. Tests with simulations have demonstrated that the shell structure identified as Hoʻoleilana has less than 1% probability of being a statistical accident.

In the Big Bang theory, the universe, during the first 400,000 years, was a hot plasma similar to the interior of the sun. At this stage, regions with slightly higher density collapsed under gravity while radiation attempted to push matter apart, resulting in plasma oscillation or ripples that spread outward. The largest ripples in the early universe formed enormous bubble-like structures in which galaxies developed. Mapping Hoʻoleilana in three dimensions provides insight into its content and relationship with its surroundings. The structure encompasses many well-known features in the universe and has the properties of a theoretically anticipated BAO.

This discovery of the Hoʻoleilana bubble adds to our knowledge of the early universe and provides further evidence for the validity of the Big Bang theory.

Sources:

– The Astrophysical Journal

– Frédéric Durillon, Animea Studio; Daniel Pomarède, IRFU, CEA University Paris-Saclay