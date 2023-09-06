Immense Bubble 820 Million Light Years from Earth Believed to Be Fossil-Like Remnant of Universe’s Birth

Astronomers from the University of Hawaiʻi have made an astonishing discovery – an immense bubble 820 million light years away from Earth that is believed to be a fossil-like remnant of the birth of the universe. The bubble, named Hoʻoleilana, was unexpectedly found within a web of galaxies and is predicted by the Big Bang theory as a result of 3D ripples found in the material of the early universe, known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations.

The discovery of Hoʻoleilana was made using data from Cosmicflows-4, the largest compilation of precise distances to galaxies to date. This may be the first time astronomers have identified an individual structure associated with Baryon Acoustic Oscillations, which could greatly contribute to our understanding of galaxy evolution.

In the early universe, the largest ripples formed on the density peaks of the plasma. These ripples spread outward, creating enormous bubble-like structures in which galaxies formed. Mapping Hoʻoleilana in three dimensions has allowed researchers to better understand its content and relationship with its surroundings. The team also discovered that Hoʻoleilana is slightly larger than expected, which is consistent with observations of the local expansion rate of the universe and hints at subtle problems with the standard model of cosmology.

Overall, the discovery of Hoʻoleilana provides valuable insights into the early stages of the universe and could potentially contribute to advancements in our understanding of the properties of these ancient structures.

Sources:

– University of Hawaiʻi

– The Astrophysical Journal