Varda Space Industries to Land Next Spacecraft in Australia as US Approval Remains Pending

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries has announced that it will be landing its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues to work with US regulators to gain approval for its first mission’s reentry in Utah. The company recently faced rejection when applying to land its spacecraft in the Utah desert due to coordination issues under the new reentry framework called Part 450. Varda CEO Delian Asparouhov clarified that the rejection was not due to safety concerns but rather challenges in coordinating with multiple parties.

Despite its plans to land in Australia, Varda still requires an FAA reentry license even if the spacecraft does not reenter on American soil. Asparouhov explained that the choice of range is based on different availability, resources, and capabilities. The company plans to have a minimum of 3-4 ranges online and aims to achieve a reentry cadence of once per month by 2026.

Regulatory burden has been a major concern in the space industry, as highlighted by testimony from three major space companies before Congress. These companies unanimously requested more resources for the FAA to handle the increasing licensing workload and emphasized the importance of streamlining regulation to maintain American competitiveness on the global stage.

Asparouhov stressed the need for staffing and responsiveness in the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation, acknowledging the exponential growth in space activity over the past nine years. He emphasized that streamlining should not compromise safety or regulation but should ensure that there are enough staff to conduct the necessary technical analysis and coordination.

Sources:

– TechCrunch: [link]

– FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation